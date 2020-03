Howdy Gizmodians! As you know, our fearless leader Shay has been off living the high life in various European cities for the last few weeks (punk!), and at the moment he's in Ireland with only a dial-up connection to call his own. Oh the horror!

I've been entrusted to captain this good ship until he gets back (in a week, relax!), so in the mean time I'll be delivering your regular fix of gadgetus maximus as per usual.

But enough with the small talk. On with the show!