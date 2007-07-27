Hello Kitty Swarovski Maneki Neto Doll is Yours for $66,000

Swarovski whores with $66,000 to spare might be interested in this Maneki Neko doll from Hello Kitty. It parked its cat butt at a Tokyo department store recently in order to show off around 800 one-off Kitty products.Ironically enough, Maneki Neko is a symbol of wealth, which leads me to rewrite Jane Austen. "A single man in possession of a good fortune is in need of a Maneki Neko doll" has a certain ring about it, don't you think? There seems to be a lot of high-end Hello Kitty tat coming out of Japan at the moment such as this $6K childcare robot. And then there's this - HK's attempt at humiliating its own kind. [Born Rich]