Helio's 3G YouTube Access Now Free

Helio originally wanted to charge a few bucks a month for YouTube, but in response to the iPhone's free access, they're doing it free, too. And that's over 3G, so it'll be fast where ever you have EVDO coverage. See? One-up-manship can be beneficial for all. Oh, did I mention that you can upload your Helio vids to YouTube? It ain't the slickest phone out there, but it sure has legs.