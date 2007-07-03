Helio originally wanted to charge a few bucks a month for YouTube, but in response to the iPhone's free access, they're doing it free, too. And that's over 3G, so it'll be fast where ever you have EVDO coverage. See? One-up-manship can be beneficial for all. Oh, did I mention that you can upload your Helio vids to YouTube? It ain't the slickest phone out there, but it sure has legs.
Helio's 3G YouTube Access Now Free
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.