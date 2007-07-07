Helio Adds YouTube Features, New MySpace App

We told you that YouTube on Helio's 3G was free now, but they've gone and added a couple more features to it since Monday. First, Helio users can record videos on their Oceans and upload them to Helio Album. Why's that cool? Because if you configure your Helio Album correctly, it can push those videos to YouTube and Flickr (for pictures, we're assuming).

In non–YouTube news, the new MySpace Mobile 2 app is available on the Ocean now. It's much better than the old app, and actually lets you Photocast by publishing pics to your bulletin so your MySpace buddies can see. Great for up-to-date vacation pics for your co-workers to get jealous at.

Helio