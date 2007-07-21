These HDR shots of an airplane graveyard are some of the coolest and most beautiful photos we've seen in a long time. I've picked a few of my favorites as an appetiser below, but the set has 30 shots, and the quality is all as good as these, so do yourself a favor and go see them all. [Flickr via Neatorama]
HDR Airplane Graveyard Photos Show Airplanes' Final Resting Place
