HD DVD Walking Tightrope But Still Moving Forward

While it seems that the HD DVD gang has been on a wobbly tightrope for years, surrounded by jeering Blu-ray supporters like Sony, Samsung and Panasonic, it sometimes feels like HD DVD could stay on that tightrope for a very long time. Last week we reported that it's finally rolling out the long promised support for downloaded content; this week, two more announcements made the underdog seem good and spunky.Microsoft announced a deal with its Seattle-based neighbor, Amazon.com, creating the "1,000 HD DVD Indies Project." The Amazon subsidiary CustomFlix will sell up to 1,000 feature-length indie flicks to Amazon customers, burning and shipping the HD DVDs only as orders for them come in. From what I gather, this uses the HD DVD-R disc format, just as standard-def CustomFlix orders are burned to regular DVD-R. This isn't the same as signing Disney or 20th Century Fox, but it is a sign of life.

At the same time, Paul Erickson, an analyst at IMS Research, put out a statement specifically stating that the Blockbuster selection of Blu-ray has "little impact" on the format war.

Erickson's logic is a little dubious, though. He says for the most part, the deal was just a way for Blockbuster to cozy up to Sony:

"Sony is a supplier of video content to Blockbuster, has a major retail presence in video-related consumer electronics that can potentially be linked with Blockbuster on a promotional basis, and is a significant investor in the online movie download service Movielink, which Blockbuster has actively been trying to acquire. It makes much more strategic sense in general for Blockbuster to ally itself with Sony's Blu-ray Disc format versus Toshiba's HD DVD."

And this is supposed to reassure the HD DVD crew how, exactly?

The best bit of news appeared at the bottom of the IMS release: "The expectation is for the HD DVD players to reach the coveted $200 price point by hoiday 2007." Erickson then spoils it by adding, "...or early 2008." HD DVD has lasted a while against great odds, but I say if it's not priced to move fast this Christmas, there's no way it will survive another year. And Microsoft, while you're out there promoting HD DVD, how about paying a visit to your own Xbox compound and pitch an integrated high-def drive?

Say what you will about the technical virtues and drawbacks of each format, Blu-ray has far more marketing muscle, and much greater capability to mount the massive offensive once all the troops are in line. If HD DVD's happy few, this band of brothers, makes one false move, that's it. Game over. Maybe that's why it's so fitting that the next big HD DVD movie release is 300 .

