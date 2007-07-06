Hard Drives Could Write 100x Faster

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

00031402.jpgUsing a laser flash of only 40 billionths of a millionth of a second, scientists have learned how to alter the magnetism of one bit of hard drive disc 100x faster than technologies on the market today do—meaning hard drive writing speeds would increase proportionally. This technological leap is due to heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) in which photons are used alter polarity. But any too-good-to-be-true technology has its caveats...First off, the demonstrated recording area runs 5 microns in width, which is approximately 10 times wider than current recording areas (meaning drives couldn't hold as much information). Also, in a supreme case of irony, this new technology will do nothing to affect reading speeds, meaning that accessing the written information won't see a speed boost. Still, we're always hopeful of new innovations on existing media formats.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

