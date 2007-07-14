Ashcraft and Crecente from Kotaku got a hands-on demonstration with the Wii Zapper. The video shows how you put the thing together—a combination of the Nunchuck and the Wiimote—but it also shows Ashcraft demonstrationg his acting chops. The Zapper is actually kind of uncomfortable, seeing as the two grips that you put your hands on are a bit close. It's like holding a Tommy gun, except possibly even more awkward. What's also weird is that the trigger was in the front, and not the back as you'd expect. [Kotaku]
Hands-on Wii Zapper Assembly Video
