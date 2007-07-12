Hands-On, Rock Band Drumset

Yes, these now-blessed hands that typed this story got to rock out on the Rock Band drumset earlier today. Here's what I thought: The drums were designed with care. Four pads with subtle color rings can be adjusted for play while either standing or sitting, while a foot pedal for the bass sits on the floor (where it can also be adjusted, from left to right). I played some Nirvana on MEDIUM DIFFICULTY BECAUSE I AM AWESOME, and I found the drums to be an even superior product to the excellent guitars we've loved for so long.

The heads feel just like practice drum pads, and Harmonix has done an excellent job making it feel like each pad is its own snare tone. The bass pedal is tough to time until you realize that it can be held down halfway between hits. Then it's smooth as a roadie's butt. (I'd assume.)

But the best part—the part I didn't anticipate—is the feeling that using real drumsticks provides to the player.

Yeah, I sucked it up a bit at first, and then I may have started banging my head, glancing over at our lead guitarist as I introduced his solo. I'm fanboying out, and I don't even care.