Hands-On, Rock Band Drumset

IMG_3971WTMK.JPGYes, these now-blessed hands that typed this story got to rock out on the Rock Band drumset earlier today. Here's what I thought: The drums were designed with care. Four pads with subtle color rings can be adjusted for play while either standing or sitting, while a foot pedal for the bass sits on the floor (where it can also be adjusted, from left to right). I played some Nirvana on MEDIUM DIFFICULTY BECAUSE I AM AWESOME, and I found the drums to be an even superior product to the excellent guitars we've loved for so long.

The heads feel just like practice drum pads, and Harmonix has done an excellent job making it feel like each pad is its own snare tone. The bass pedal is tough to time until you realize that it can be held down halfway between hits. Then it's smooth as a roadie's butt. (I'd assume.)

But the best part—the part I didn't anticipate—is the feeling that using real drumsticks provides to the player.

Yeah, I sucked it up a bit at first, and then I may have started banging my head, glancing over at our lead guitarist as I introduced his solo. I'm fanboying out, and I don't even care.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

