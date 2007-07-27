Lisa brought me back one of Sega's highly coveted robot chicks, modeled physically and behaviorally after a 1-week old chicken. The bird has a light and touch sensor, and responds to petting. When I say respond, it's just different crying sounds, with the occasional wing flap. What's insane is that this thing is like $40. Might be better to hatch an egg and then at least a few months later, you can deep fry Clucky. If you want to hear what it sounds and looks like in action, there's a video after the jump:
Hands-On Japan's Sega Robot Chicken
