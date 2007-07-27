Hands-On Japan's Sega Robot Chicken

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

IMG_0775WM.JPGLisa brought me back one of Sega's highly coveted robot chicks, modeled physically and behaviorally after a 1-week old chicken. The bird has a light and touch sensor, and responds to petting. When I say respond, it's just different crying sounds, with the occasional wing flap. What's insane is that this thing is like $40. Might be better to hatch an egg and then at least a few months later, you can deep fry Clucky. If you want to hear what it sounds and looks like in action, there's a video after the jump:

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

