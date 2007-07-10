Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hand_soap5_large.jpgThe Hands Hands Soap is not just creepy and scares the bejeezus out of me. This soap shaped as baby hands to wash your hands is just wrong at the cosmological level, as cleaning your hands with hands will also clean the hands that cleaned your hands while cleaning your own hands, incurring in a time-space Chen-Diaz Loop Paradox that may break the space-time continuum, starting a chain reaction that will annihilate the Universe faster than you can say "Galactus!" I, for one, I'm glad I don't have a clue about where to buy them.hand_soap4_large.jpg

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

