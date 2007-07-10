Hands Hands Soap is Just Wrong Wrong

The Hands Hands Soap is not just creepy and scares the bejeezus out of me. This soap shaped as baby hands to wash your hands is just wrong at the cosmological level, as cleaning your hands with hands will also clean the hands that cleaned your hands while cleaning your own hands, incurring in a time-space Chen-Diaz Loop Paradox that may break the space-time continuum, starting a chain reaction that will annihilate the Universe faster than you can say "Galactus!" I, for one, I'm glad I don't have a clue about where to buy them.

