Hand-Powered Chainsaw Helps Cut Those Hard-to-Reach Places

handchainsaw1.jpg Trying to cut down a branch high on a tree with a chainsaw is a good way to gamble with your digits. If you value your thumb, perhaps you should find a better way to cut down high limbs. Might I suggest this ingenious hand-powered chainsaw? It's the links from a chainsaw with 50 feet of string on either end. There's a weight at one end, which you lob over the branch in question, and then you simply pull back and forth on the strings to start sawing. Check out a picture of it in action:handchainsaw2.jpg[Product Page via Gadget Lab]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

