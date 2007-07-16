Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hand Gesture Universal Remote

wii_control_for_tvwtmk.jpgAustralian scientists have developed a remote that sits by your TV and tracks hand gestures to operate your television, DVD player and up to 6 other devices (basically, as many as you can shake a fist at...heh).

A recent prototype is said to work in all lighting situations (a huge accomplishment as anyone who has used an EyeToy would know), and software claims to tell the intentional gestures from the real ones:

A clenched fist means "start", an outstretched hand with closed fingers means "power on", a thumbs-up sign means "up" and a sideways victory sign means "channel".

We're not entirely certain what happens when you give a friend the thumbs up, but at least the channel shouldn't change every time you pick your nose. Look for the device being marketed in about three years, and probably being less efficient than the remotes we have now. [international reporter via therawfeed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles