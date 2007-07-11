Halo Themed Xbox 360

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Picture%201.pngThat green Xbox we saw earlier today with matching controllers, and Halo art all around. Launching with the game. It's got gold trim. And a whooole lot of Halo accessories (below). It has an HDMI port (yay) but only a 20GB HDD (only the elite has the 120, which redefines it as the HD movie box) and get this: IT DOESN'T COME WITH HALO 3. ROTLF-UPSELL-MERCHANDISE. Jason says, "The crowd reaction was horrible. Utter silence, and some sparse laughter." But I don't care what you guys say. I think this thing is pretty cool looking for the person who doesn't have an Xbox 360 yet, who loves Halo...wait a minute.ilmhalo3console.jpg

Look for this new console in September. This new Special Edition contains these components:

* Halo 3 Special Edition Console * Halo 3 Special Edition Wireless Controller * Halo 3 Special Edition 20GB Hard Drive * Halo 3 Special Edition Wired Headset * Halo 3 Special Edition Gamer Pics and Theme (Exclusive download via Xbox LIVE) * Component HD AV Cable * Ethernet Cable * HDMI Port * Play & Charge Kit * Xbox LIVE Silver Membership * One-month Lbox LIVE Gold Membership * Halo 3 game not included—sold separately

