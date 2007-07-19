Halo Pillowcase Glows In The Dark

Taking a note from the wearable pillow we ran a couple days ago, comes the glow-in-the-dark halo pillowcase from Apytyk. They're taking the idea of Godliness and pillows one step past looking like a nun, by selling you your very own glow-in-the-dark halo. Showing off your santity while you sleep at night will run you a pricey $28. While that is pretty expensive for a pillowcase, it's a hell of a lot cheaper than most halos these days. [UberReview]