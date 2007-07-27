Halo 3 Scarab Toy is the Best Stroller Ever

If playing with Halo replica guns is quite beneath you, then check out this battle-damaged Halo 3 scarab. It measures 24 x 24 x 20 inches (large enough to put a small baby on), is covered in Covenant-purple paint, and is the biggest miniature that WizKids has ever made. In the game, it's "highly resistant to human and Covenant weapons", so don't go trying to use that replica gun on it. One lucky Comic-Con attendee got to walk away with this $250 replica. We could recommend using this as an actual stroller, but if some stroller company made one just like this, it'd make baby-having that much more enticing. [WizKids]