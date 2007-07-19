Hacha PMP. 4GB. 2.8" screen. $180!

And that includes video playback, not just audio.

The Hacha has just been announced as an Australian-based PMP and DAP brand, selling to the world from their base here in Oz. We'll be getting our hands on a unit soon for a full review, but on paper things certainly seem like a good deal at $180. Video, audio, FM radio, audio recording, even a game that I'm sure is entirely their own creation, called 'Russian Bricks'.

Full spec list after the jump.

[Hacha Online] Dimension (lengthxwidthxheight)cm: 8.55x5.50x0.98

Weight(g): 57.1g

Casing: Import ABS+PC

Screen: Import high-bright PMAA

Colour: Black and white

Screen Type: TFT 16 million colours. Dimensions: 2.83 inch. 320x240PIX

Antenna: earphone

Transfer cable: USB MINI 5PIN

Speed: USB 2.0 High-Speed

SNR: 90db

Distortion degree: less than 0.05%

Output power: 15mW x 2

Language support: Eleven

Power: New generation lithium polymer (with protection circuit)

Stand-by time: 30 hours audio, 8 hours video

Using temperature: -5ï½ž40â„ƒ

Operating system: Windows Vista/XP/2000/Me/98

Video play Support format: AVI MP4 SWF XVID coding Support play progress and play time display Support fast forward and backward function

Audio play Support format: MP3/WMA/WAV Frequency range: 20Hz ~ 20KHz MP3 coding velocity range: 8~448kbps (support VBR) WMA coding velocity range: 32~384kbps(support VBR) Support lyric format: LRC Repeat mode: Seven Play mode: Ordinal and stochastic EQ selection: Eight

Picture browse Support format: JPG

FM Radio FM frequency range: 76MHz ~ 108MHz Support stereo switch of power on/off Support FM area selection: 4 area Broadcasting station quantity(Can be saved): 20

Record Record format: WAV Record quality: Can be adjust by 2 Record volume: Can be adjust by 5

Text reading Support text format: TXT

Horizontal-screen interface Cool UI interface

Support expansile card mini SD card

Speaker Micro speaker

Play list 999 grade file list

Custom EQ 5 sect 7grade frequency adjustment

FM: WAV format LINE-IN: WAV format

Bookmark: One text can be set three bookmark (maximum)

Game: Russia bricks

Power-off time setting of screen: 6 grade Light adjustment: 5 grade Save-power mode selection: two Power off time automatically setting: 6 grade time

Standard accessories Disc (English user manual and software) Stereo earphones USB line (file transfer and charging) Protection pocket Cleaning cloth USB mini connector Long and short hang rope Line-in line 12 month warranty