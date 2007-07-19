Hacha PMP. 4GB. 2.8" screen. $180!

And that includes video playback, not just audio.
The Hacha has just been announced as an Australian-based PMP and DAP brand, selling to the world from their base here in Oz. We'll be getting our hands on a unit soon for a full review, but on paper things certainly seem like a good deal at $180. Video, audio, FM radio, audio recording, even a game that I'm sure is entirely their own creation, called 'Russian Bricks'.
Full spec list after the jump.
[Hacha Online] Dimension (lengthxwidthxheight)cm: 8.55x5.50x0.98
Weight(g): 57.1g
Casing: Import ABS+PC
Screen: Import high-bright PMAA
Colour: Black and white
Screen Type: TFT 16 million colours. Dimensions: 2.83 inch. 320x240PIX
Antenna: earphone
Transfer cable: USB MINI 5PIN
Speed: USB 2.0 High-Speed
SNR: 90db
Distortion degree: less than 0.05%
Output power: 15mW x 2
Language support: Eleven
Power: New generation lithium polymer (with protection circuit)
Stand-by time: 30 hours audio, 8 hours video
Using temperature: -5ï½ž40â„ƒ
Operating system: Windows Vista/XP/2000/Me/98
Video play Support format: AVI MP4 SWF XVID coding Support play progress and play time display Support fast forward and backward function
Audio play Support format: MP3/WMA/WAV Frequency range: 20Hz ~ 20KHz MP3 coding velocity range: 8~448kbps (support VBR) WMA coding velocity range: 32~384kbps(support VBR) Support lyric format: LRC Repeat mode: Seven Play mode: Ordinal and stochastic EQ selection: Eight
Picture browse Support format: JPG
FM Radio FM frequency range: 76MHz ~ 108MHz Support stereo switch of power on/off Support FM area selection: 4 area Broadcasting station quantity(Can be saved): 20
Record Record format: WAV Record quality: Can be adjust by 2 Record volume: Can be adjust by 5
Text reading Support text format: TXT
Horizontal-screen interface Cool UI interface
Support expansile card mini SD card
Speaker Micro speaker
Play list 999 grade file list
Custom EQ 5 sect 7grade frequency adjustment
FM: WAV format LINE-IN: WAV format
Bookmark: One text can be set three bookmark (maximum)
Game: Russia bricks
Power-off time setting of screen: 6 grade Light adjustment: 5 grade Save-power mode selection: two Power off time automatically setting: 6 grade time
Standard accessories Disc (English user manual and software) Stereo earphones USB line (file transfer and charging) Protection pocket Cleaning cloth USB mini connector Long and short hang rope Line-in line 12 month warranty