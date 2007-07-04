Gundam IP Phone Turns Calls Into Epic Space Battles

Some kids grow up wanting to be firefighters and ballerinas, but most grow up wanting to pilot giant robotic killing machines. Since we aren't living in the future just yet, you'll have to satisfy your fantasies with this Gundam IP phone. The headset and software are pretty standard fare, but it also comes with a GUI that puts you in the cockpit of an armored suit while you're making calls. If that doesn't give you the confidence you need to tackle those sales calls, nothing will. Available August 31 for about $45. [Gundam IP Phone via Akihabara News]