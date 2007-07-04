Some kids grow up wanting to be firefighters and ballerinas, but most grow up wanting to pilot giant robotic killing machines. Since we aren't living in the future just yet, you'll have to satisfy your fantasies with this Gundam IP phone. The headset and software are pretty standard fare, but it also comes with a GUI that puts you in the cockpit of an armored suit while you're making calls. If that doesn't give you the confidence you need to tackle those sales calls, nothing will. Available August 31 for about $45. [Gundam IP Phone via Akihabara News]
Gundam IP Phone Turns Calls Into Epic Space Battles
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.