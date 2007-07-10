It's official: You should keep your PS2 around for Guitar Hero III since it picks up the most badass guitar of the bunch, a black Kramer. The PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 all get boring white Gibson Les Pauls. But at least now you can swap the faceplate out for something that shreds a bit harder, like My Little Pony (of Doom). [Gaming-Age via Kotaku]
Guitar Hero III Controllers Look Sweet But PS2 Gets the Last Riff
