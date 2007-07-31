Griffin's iKaraoke TunePrompter

Fans of Karaoke probably already own Griffin's iKaraoke attachment for the iPhone, but their iKaraoke TunePrompter takes singing by yourself to the next level. You can now take song lyrics and create your own Karaoke videos with them and display it on the iPod Video or the iPhone, allowing you to both watch lousy home-made videos and know what the words are to all your songs. [Griffin via TechDigest]