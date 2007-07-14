Graphic Tutorial to Install Ringtones in Your iPhone Now Available

Vini, vidi and now vinci: if you dare, you can now use a detailed step-by-step graphic tutorial to install your own ringtones in the iPhone.

Unfortunately, it's just not a program to transfer files, but something quite more complex involving two different hacking tools, Apple's iPhone Software Restore file and the Terminal. Still, the guide is clear and detailed. So much that we are testing the procedure ourselves.

However, given that it's friday and it has been a long week, we may not finish it before the just-around-the-corner legit iTunes ringtones arrive. [Hack the iPhone]