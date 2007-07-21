GPS Rings Should Point You Toward a Mirror

If you have a terrible sense of direction but are too proud to be seen getting directions from a GPS device, this GPS jewelry is for you. It consists of a couple of rings, one for each hand, and they vibrate to tell you where to go. Need to turn left? Your left-hand ring will vibrate. Need to turn right? You know where I'm going with this.

There's also a control panel that hangs around your neck or clips to your belt that lets you put in your destination and such. So what do you think, would you rather have this than be seen staring at a map on a screen? Is wearing big purple rings really that much cooler? Me, I'll stick to getting lost, thank you very much. [Shiny Shiny]