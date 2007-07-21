Google To Enter Wireless Biz, Wants To Make It Less Evil

Though there's no official talk of a Google Phone just yet, the superpower has decided to ante up $4.6 billion to bid on wireless spectrum. Google did say it would only do this on one condition, however.

That whoever won the spectrum would be bound by law to offer at least some access to it at a wholesale price to competitors. As you might have guessed, this has pissed off some of the existing wireless carriers, who claim that sharing spectrum would lessen the spectrum's value. I'm sure both sides have nice charts and graphs to prove their legitimate points, but for now I'm going to side with the Goog. [Reuters]