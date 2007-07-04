Golf Cruiser Makes Me Want to Learn Golf

The new 2007 Golf Cruiser is not your papa's golf cart, but more like Tiger Wood's kick-ass three-wheeler. It's electric, running on a 1000W engine with an upgraded 36 volts battery that gives you 8 to 10 hours of operation. And although the top speed is 9.3mph, it can carry 397 pounds of gear. I still prefer the strap-on beer cruiser, because anything with "beer" and "strap-on" in its name instantly gets my attention, but this thing looks better in the gallery.

The price is too much at $2,619, but compared to the $6,000 to $8,000 of a regular golf cart, it's not a bad deal at all.

Technical specs Weight minus batteries: 60Kg Weight inc batteries: 105kg Motor: DC36v 1000w with gear box, Powerful and Quiet Battery: 36v (12V 20AHX6) Recharge Time: 6-8 hours Wheel size: 13 inches Load Max.: 180 kg Speed Max.: two speed 15km/h, 8 km/h Distance: 8-10 hours / charge Climb capacity: 20 degree Carton Dimension: 133 x 76 x 56cm Features Steel frame construction & strong fibre glass body Detachable golf bag holder Detachable basket with drinks holder Climbs gradients over 20 degrees Integral Mud Guard Recharge time 8 - 10 hours User manual and tool kit Included Two forward speeds and one reverse switch Chain drive transmission Shock absorbed suspension both front and rear Rear hydraulic disc brakes Tubless tyres 250kg Maximum load Easy removable 6 x 20AH Rechargeable batteries 1000 Watt 36V Electric motor Weighs 105kg including batteries and 60kgs excluding batteries 131cm L x 85cm W x 56cm H Folded Two front and one rear 13" wheels 12 Month Warranty from date of purchase (Excluding Tyres & Misuse) 6 Month Warranty from date of purchase on all batteries (Excluding misuse)

Ultimate Golf Cruiser [Lussorian]