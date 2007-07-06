Gold-Coated X-Pointer Controls Wasteful Spenders' PowerPoints

When classy businesspeople need to conduct PowerPoint presentations in style, they pair their pinstriped suits with 18-karat-gold-coated X-Pointer RF Wireless Presenters. Every tool you could want at your disposal while putting a captive audience to sleep is present and accounted for, including slide controls, a laser pointer and wireless mouse functionality. But discerning presenters demand more out of there electronic aids, don't they?

That's why the X-Pointer comes bundled with a similarly shiny 1GB USB flash drive dongle to store your vacation photos pie charts and bar graphs. All this extravagance can be yours for the low, low MSRP of $215! [AVING]