Gold-Coated X-Pointer Controls Wasteful Spenders' PowerPoints

xpointer1.jpg When classy businesspeople need to conduct PowerPoint presentations in style, they pair their pinstriped suits with 18-karat-gold-coated X-Pointer RF Wireless Presenters. Every tool you could want at your disposal while putting a captive audience to sleep is present and accounted for, including slide controls, a laser pointer and wireless mouse functionality. But discerning presenters demand more out of there electronic aids, don't they?

xpointer3.jpg That's why the X-Pointer comes bundled with a similarly shiny 1GB USB flash drive dongle to store your vacation photos pie charts and bar graphs. All this extravagance can be yours for the low, low MSRP of $215! [AVING]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

