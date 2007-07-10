gOffice, iPhone's First Word Processor

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

goffice_for_iphone.JPGFrom the beginning, the iPhone could read Microsoft Word documents, but now you'll be able to do basic word processing on it with gOffice for iPhone. Developer Kevin Warnock created this mini application, which he calls the world's first working word processor for the Apple iPhone. What's the catch?

The iPhone's lack of copy, cut and paste capabilities is enough to cripple any word processor, but even without that, gOffice still creates documents that can be opened and edited in Microsoft Word. A complaint some users have expressed is that gOffice's file sizes are way too big, nearly a deal killer, especially for those with 4GB iPods. We'll test out the app, and tell you how it goes.

iPhone gets a (basic) word-processor [My iTablet]

