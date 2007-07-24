Gizmodo Hiring Tokyo Editor

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

astro_boy5.gif Gizmodo wants to hire a full time Tokyo-based editor to watch and write the US news while we sleep, link to interesting Japan news when appropriate, and do original reporting in Akihabara and other nests of otaku activity. The job is here for the taking, but you gotta be good.Obviously, you must know gadgets, must have conversational Japanese skills, mastery of English, and be available to spot the news from 7PM-2am EST on weekdays. Journalism and blogging experience are important, but more important is a willingness to learn our style, navigate Japan's geek culture, and work hard. I can teach you the rest. It's hard to say how much experience you'd need to have for this job. I'd take someone senior or junior, depending on how everything else fits into place and how well your sense for awesome posts is. Pay is DOE.

Send an email to [email protected] with Tokyo Editor in the subject line. Include your resume, a smoking hot cover letter, explaining why you're right for the job, and what your favorite gadgets are, as well as a sample blog post on important US news, and one awesome Japan post. (No attachments please.) Applications incorrectly filed walk the plank to the trash can.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

