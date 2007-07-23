Giveaway: Sony. Experience More - Friday Winners

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Big congratz to James A, Greg, Grace L, James Lee, Eddie, Andrey Y, halfabrain, sam, Woosoo Choi, james, Mikey, tony, Rob S, Mathew, Hermes, Pete, Brad Alchin, Adam K, Michael, Ken Jackson, Nick Nikolas, Anthony, Paul Cunningham, Will, Tim, Tim Dann, Rick, Mark Troy, Big Nik, Sean, Pablo, Richo, sunny, Filip Lou, Bernhard and John Lee.

Your fast finger action's paid off! Thanks everyone for your entries throughout the week. For those that missed out, we've got all your details and will definitely be in touch if people can't make it.

Reminder to Monday - Thursday winners: you should have received an email from us last week so please reply if you haven't already. Oh, and to bbq (Tuesday winner) and poo (Thursday winner): you guys have given us undeliverable email addresses so please comment to this post with correct emails or else we'll be giving your passes away! -Anna King

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

