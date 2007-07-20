Giveaway: Sony. Experience More - SCAB GRAB!!

Last day of the giveaway, last chance to get yourself passes to the Sony. Experience More event next Friday, 6.30pm.

At current count we have 30 double passes remaining, but there could be more due to the 18 years old problem and anyone we can't get in touch with. So the first 30 will definitely get tickets, and if we get any more comments than that we will add you to a waiting list to possibly get the call up next week.

Thanks everyone, thanks Sony, and if I'm over the jetlag (I get back to Sydney that day) I'll try to come down for the night and say Hi to the gathered Giz crew.