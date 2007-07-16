Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Giveaway: 100 double passes to exclusive Sony showcase

intro_header.jpg

UPDATE: Monday comp now closed. Go watch for Tuesday (or whatever day it is you're poking around here.)

Next Friday, July 27, Sony is holding their "Sony. Experience More" expo, where journos and trade partners check out all Sony's sexiest new gear. This year Sony has decided they'd like to open the doors just a little further, adding some invites to the list for a special 6.30pm session... JUST FOR PEEPS LIKE YOU!

Sony knows you're the type keen to see all those 'next big things', so they've given Gizmodo Australia 100 double passes for any readers who can make their way down to the Sydney Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, to be there.

From Sony's official schpiel, you're going to get the chance to get hands on with all the latest BRAVIA, VAIO, Cyber-shot, Walkman, Handycam, PS3, and Sony Pictures gear, as well as some demos showing off new OLED technology. Plus free food, drinks, and entertainment. Last year Sony showed off the power of their 4K projection technology, which was worth the visit in its own right. No doubt there will be at least one big thing on show to rock your socks off.

Not a bad Friday night out for a bunch of geeks.

We're breaking the giveaway up with 20 a day each day this week. All you gotta do is tell us what we want to hear in the comments below...Today's mission: Give us your best impersonation of a total Sony fanboy/girl, but in as few words as you can.

We'll just be picking the 20 that tickle our fancy - heck, there might only be 20, in which case you all win. Make sure you drop an email you check often so we can confirm your name details to add to Sony's door list. Yeah, very VIP.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles