Ever feel like taking your nice minimalistic iPhone and slapping a big ol' sticker on it? Well, lucky for you Skinit has your poor taste in mind. They've extended their lineup of decals to include the iPhone. And don't forget to add in the purchase code REVOLUTION so you can pick one up for $12. [Skinit via Reuters]
Give Your iPhone a Tramp Stamp With a Skinit Skin
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.