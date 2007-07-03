Gigamungous Gigantor Coming to a Square in Kobe Next Year

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

OSK200706200058.jpg You've got to love a mayor whose vision for municipal art looks something like this. A 60-feet statue of Gigantor is to have pride of place in the town of Kobe, Japan. The 135-million-yen structure (around $1.1 million) will weigh 70 tons and is going up for two reasons.

The sculpture of the iron behemoth, who first appeared in 1958, will both mark the birthplace of creator Mitsuteru Yokoyama, who died in an apartment fire in 2004 and celebrate the regeneration of Kobe, 12 years after an earthquake laid waste to the town. So, Robo-tourists, what are you waiting for? Make Kobe's mayor a very happy man.

Life-sized Gigantor memorial to be erected [Newsarama via Sci-Fi Tech]

