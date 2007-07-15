Gibbs Humdinga Destroys Land and Water

If the Gibbs Aquada BoatCar isn't quite manly enough for you, Gibbs Technology's newest vehicle should do the trick. It's the Humdinga—presumably a Hummer and a dingy combined—which is the size of an SUV and has lights enough to match the toughest Transformer. The thing goes from 0-60 in 9.2 seconds on land (which isn't that shabby), and goes up to 40 MPH (knots?) in water. It's just a prototype for now, but something like this should be more suitable for the military than the Aquada. [Product Page via Trendhunter via Treehugger via Sci Fi]