Giant Cockroach Robot Moves Thru Everything, Runs Linux

Halluc II is a robot that thinks it's a tank and a cockroach. A product of Leading Edge Development and the fuRo center of Chiba Institute of Design, the 'bot can move in six mysterious ways, including going forward, sideways, up steps and slopes - and if you ask nicely, it'll spin around. Weighing 44 pounds and at 31 inches long, the eight-legged/wheeled beast fuses robot and automobile technology and works off a Linux OS. Check its fancy footwork in the video after the jump.

