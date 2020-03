Got an anniversary coming up? Get your lady this Ghetto Blaster bag and watch as her nostrils flare, her eyes get really really big, and then beady—then duck as she makes a swing at you, and dodge as that knee comes flying up.

After the festivities are over, you can explain to her that this bag isn't actually a ghetto blaster, it's an actual bag with a picture of a ghetto blaster on the outside. Then get ready to dodge and duck again.

Product Page [Kitschulike via Nerd Approved]