Last week we told of something that would bring more fear to public transport users than deodorant supplies running low in the summer months. This week, we bring you the reality. iSing. iDon't Know. iWhat is the iWorld coming to, when a Karaoke version of an MP3 player hits the streets. There's a video after the jump, but we all know that the reality will be much, much worse than that.

Should I apologise for the picture at the top? Probably... [iSing]