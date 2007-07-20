We're not sure why you'd want a universal remote that actually has to flip open to use, but we're not going to tell you people how to live your lives. In the chance that you do, GE's $18.99 Flip Unviersal Remote has the standard power, channel and volume buttons on top, with the numbers, video modes and DVD playback buttons inside. Cool, yes, but not all that practical. Your kids will have fun using it as a Star Trek communicator though. [Jasco via Sci Fi via Coolest Gadgets]
GE's Universal Flip Phone Remote Dials Up Star Trek Reruns
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.