GE's Universal Flip Phone Remote Dials Up Star Trek Reruns

We're not sure why you'd want a universal remote that actually has to flip open to use, but we're not going to tell you people how to live your lives. In the chance that you do, GE's $18.99 Flip Unviersal Remote has the standard power, channel and volume buttons on top, with the numbers, video modes and DVD playback buttons inside. Cool, yes, but not all that practical. Your kids will have fun using it as a Star Trek communicator though. [Jasco via Sci Fi via Coolest Gadgets]