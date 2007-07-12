Gateway Introduces Colourful, HDTV-Friendly M-Series and T-Series Entertainment Laptops

Perhaps Gateway is not the PC powerhouse it once was, but its two new laptop lines, the M-Series and T-Series, show that it still has some fight in it. Make no mistake, these machines are HD savvy. They have HDMI outputs, optional discrete ATI graphics, your choice of Blu-ray or HD DVD optical drives and wireless N connectivity. The 15.4" flagship M-Series, shown in the gallery below, features a 1920 x 1200 screen resolution for true 1080p display. (The similarly styled T-Series comes with a lower-resolution 14.1" screen, but is in most other ways identical.) The first of them is due to ship later this month in slate grey, pacific blue or crimson red, starting at prices as low as $899. Jump for the detailed press release.

FORM AND FUNCTION BLEND BEAUTIFULLY IN DISTINCTIVE GATEWAY NOTEBOOKS FOR CONSUMERS

Two new notebook lines pair elegant style with leading-edge features and options - HDMI interface, web cam, fingerprint reader, ATI graphics and 1080p capable display

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2007 - Gateway today launches the GatewayÂ® M-Series and GatewayÂ® T-Series notebook PCs, two new best-in-class consumer notebooks that are a fusion of the latest leading-edge technologies, multimedia functionality and a brand-new eye-catching industrial design available in several colors.

The new Gateway M-Series and Gateway T-Series notebooks will be available via Gateway's direct sales channels of phone and web as well as at national electronics and technology retailers.

The new notebooks sport many advanced standard features that dramatically improve how customers will use them for on-the-go entertainment, information, digital media hobbies and productivity applications. The new PCs feature an integrated web cam for staying in touch and a dedicated precision touch multimedia control panel for accessing digital media content. Several standard and optional features available on notebooks purchased through Gateway's direct channel build on the notebooks' vast capabilities, such as 1080p-capable display, an integrated fingerprint reader and a High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) for digital video and audio out.

Complementing these advanced features, the two new Gateway notebook lines feature consumer-oriented industrial designs in sleek and slim form factors with distinguishing trims and treatments. The striking design of the new notebooks is galvanized with a distinctive graduated sphere Ridgeviewâ„¢ pattern on the notebook's lid and palmrest over a base of Crimson Redâ„¢, Pacific Blueâ„¢ or Slate Greyâ„¢. These new designs are the first in the company's roll-out of unique patterns, colors and designs for the two new notebook lines.

"The Gateway M-Series and T-Series deliver what consumers want in their notebooks - exceptional style and the latest technology," said Todd Titera, senior manager, consumer products. "And although the elegant design of the notebooks conveys an exclusivity typically only available at a price premium, Gateway has designed these systems to meet the needs and budgets of a range of consumers. Anyone who wants to be the object of envy will choose the notebooks for their first-class design and leading-edge performance and capabilities, while those on a more limited budget will be surprised that they can get such a stylish notebook with popular features."

While the notebooks share many capabilities and features, they differ in size to meet the needs of a range of mobile customers. The notebooks each boast a sleek and slim form factor that is easy and comfortable to transport. The Gateway M-Series has a 15.4-inch widescreen display, ideal for customers who want enhanced viewing options, while the Gateway T-Series has a 14.1-inch widescreen display for those looking for a great blend of multimedia and optimized mobility.

Digital Media Features for Entertainment, Enjoyment and Fun

Gateway M-Series and T-Series models sold through Gateway's direct sales channels come with the latest technology that makes them ready for viewing High Definition video and listening to high quality audio. The systems each come with an HDMI interface that ensures delivery of the highest-quality uncompressed digital video and audio directly from the source, so content can be enjoyed as it's meant to be. A high-resolution display option on the Gateway M-Series model delivers 1080p viewing capabilities for superior HD images at 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Additional multimedia features let customers enjoy video, music, games and online entertainment on the go. The precision touch multimedia panel is integrated into the keyboard surround with smooth-cut keys, giving customers convenient access to frequently-used audio and video functions such as DVD, audio, stop, fast-forward, and rewind. Volume can be controlled by the new touch-sensitive volume slide. Front-access audio ports provide a convenient connection for headphones.

In the coming months, even more options will be available to customers. Realistic PC games and graphic-intensive applications can be enjoyed with optional ATI Mobility Radeonâ„¢ HD 2400 XT PCI Express graphics on the Gateway M-Series notebooks. Additional options for optical drives will also be available on both lines, including a slot-load DVD burner for convenient media access as well as HD DVDâ„¢ and Blu-rayâ„¢ optical drive options for even more compelling HD video.

The new Gateway notebook lines both can be equipped with IntelÂ® CentrinoÂ® Mobile Technology and an IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ 2 Duo processor, ensuring they are able to handle advanced multimedia functions as well as multiple applications while providing maximum battery life and wireless connectivity.

On-Demand Connectivity Keeps Customers In Touch

Customers will be able to stay connected to the Internet and email with the Gateway M-Series and T-Series notebooks' advanced connectivity options. An integrated 1.3 megapixel webcam enables video conferencing and video emails. Wireless access via hotspots is possible with multiple wireless options including 802.11a/b/g or next-generation 802.11 Draft-N. Optional integrated Bluetooth technology allows customers to wirelessly connect to peripherals such as printers, mobile phones, as well as a keyboard and mouse. The wireless connections can be turned off with a dedicated switch for power conservation or use on a plane.

The new notebooks come with multiple battery options for long battery life and mobility, letting customers use their notebooks to their potential. They each come standard with a six-cell battery. An extended 9-cell battery is also available.

Design-Optimized for Usability with Eye-Catching Style

The all-new industrial design of the Gateway M-Series and T-Series notebooks make them stand out in a crowd. The design features distinctive eye-catching graduated sphere Ridgeviewâ„¢ design over Crimson Redâ„¢, Pacific Blueâ„¢ and Slate Greyâ„¢ enhanced by other treatments such as a unique aluminum keyboard surround surface, slimming metal profiling and deluxe trims. Plus, the unique high-quality finish protects the embedded graphic, providing a smooth, stylish notebook exterior.

In addition, every aspect of the Gateway M-Series and T-Series notebooks' elegant design maximizes customer enjoyment of the advanced features. For example, the optional integrated fingerprint reader located below the touchpad can be used for user authentication and data protection and can serve as a password bank for access to password-provided websites, folders, documents and applications. Plus, the widescreen design provides room for viewing multiple documents and applications while also making room for a full-sized keyboard.

To help protect the customer's data and investment, Gateway M-Series and T-Series notebooks are pre-installed with a 90-day trial of McAfee Internet Security Suiteâ„¢ (Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam, Anti-Spyware, Firewall and Parental Control)(1). The notebooks also include a proactive service tool called BigFix,Â® which is included at no charge(2). With the customer's permission, BigFix identifies and sends messages offering updates to enhance the performance or capabilities of the PC.

Configurations, Pricing and Availability

The first two models of the Gateway M-Series and T-Series notebook lines - the Gateway M-6816 and Gateway T-6815 will be available starting July 22 through leading national retailers that carry Gateway products. Priced starting at only $899.99, there will be several M-Series and T-Series notebook models available via retailers.

Gateway will make the Gateway M-Series and T-Series available for order in the coming weeks through the company's direct sales channels of 1-800-GATEWAY and www.gateway.com. The first two models, the M-150X and T-140X, will be priced starting at only $999.99. Like all PCs purchased direct from Gateway, the Gateway M-150X and T-140X can be customized with different processor choices, hard drive and memory capacities, optical drives and other features so customers get the features they want.

