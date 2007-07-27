Gallagher Blends In At Motorola's Line Show

I turn around at the Motorola show and there's Gallagher (first name unknown). Apparently he reviews gadgets these days. I ask him what size of mallet it would take to smash a Moto phone, and he says the phones look pretty sturdy. This might have been code for "Everyone asks me smashing questions all the time and I've run out of good replies." He was nice enough, but I kinda backed away at that point. Later, I check out the pic I took of him, and realize it was a freakish mirror image of the sexy Moto lady from the RAZR2 launch. Did he plan that? Is Gallagher secretly awesome?