Legend of Zelda stickers and a Halo 3 paint job not getting the message through? Try these Fuzzy Game Boy dice. A Kotaku reader crafted them himself, which means you can't buy them, but they look easy enough to make for a fun day of crafting and sewing with your kids. And that message you're putting out there? "Please, nerdy chicks only." Which isn't all that bad, when you think about it.

Your Mirror Needs Fuzzy Game Boys [Kotaku]