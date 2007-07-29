Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fuwapica Furniture Matches Your Girly Drink, Lovehandles

fuwapica.jpgIn the future, all furniture will glow. But if Fuwapica has anything to say about it, the glowing will quantify your embarrassment.

Fuwapica seats are, at their heart, about social humiliation. Coming in Honeycomb and Ice varieties, they assign you a color based upon weight, providing us with luminescent evidence that, yes, we are the fattest guy in all of LA. The seats then coordinate with other seats close by, while coordinating with the table's sensors that detect colors sitting on its surface. (The table features a computer and LCD display screen for control over the chairs.)The result will both call our your penchant for eating too much food and drinking too many Appletinis. Hopefully, at least, someone else will be picking up the tab for the privilege. Pieces run between $1,510 and $3,520 a pop. [inventorspot via ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles