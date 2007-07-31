Futurama Back in November as a Feature-Length HD DVD

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Futurama_HiRez.jpgCult cartoon Futurama is coming back later this year as a full-length film. The movie, Bender's Big Score, will be available to buy on November 27 as a high-definition DVD, and will be followed by three other feature-length movies. Each movie will, however, be divided into four separate episodes and will be aired on TV.

Comedy Central will be showing the 16 episodes. Not much is known about them, apart from a few juicy tidbits from Bender's Big Score. Apparently it involves nudist aliens and the secret of time travel Ã±- which apparently has something to do with Fry's buttock. [TV Squad via Slashdot]

