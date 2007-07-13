Further Playstation 3 Price Cut Predicted

Capcom, the developer behind multiple treasured video game series such as Street Fighter and Resident Evil, is forecasting yet another substantial price cut for Sony's Playstation 3. Said Capcom Chief Financial Officer Kazuhiko Abe to reporters:

"...the price has been cut once and it is likely to be cut again towards the end of the year. I expect the (PS3's) installed base to grow gradually."

This prediction comes after last week's $100 drop in price, bringing the cheapest Playstation 3 to $500, and also because of the console's significant lag in sales behind the Nintendo Wii and Microsoft Xbox 360.

So what's in store for us next week? Yet another discount? Our hope: a Playstation 3 with every Happy Meal. [Reuters via Yahoo News]