Furminator First Person Pinball is Exciting, Potentially Blinding

I've never found pinball to be all that exciting, but I'd probably think differently if the balls were flying right at my face and my head shook at every paddle hit. The Furminator makes pinball just such a first person, immersive experience. By sticking a force-feedback helmet on your and putting the paddles right in front of your eyes, it makes the game a hell of a lot more intense. Built using an old Terminator pinball machine, hence the name, the gang at Fur has taken pinball to a whole new level. I'll probably still stick to San Francisco Rush 2049. [Product Page via Kotaku]