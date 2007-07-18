You know how your iCal icon in the dock always shows July 17 until you actually start up the app? Did you know why? It's because July 17 is the date that iCal premiered at MacWorld 2002, which technically makes today its "birthday." (Development time would then be its gestation period.) Here's another interesting fact. Do you know why the iPhone displays 9:42 as the time in all its TV ads?That's right, 9:42 AM is the time (loosely) that Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone at MacWorld 2007 earlier this year. Neat, eh? Too bad the clock icon on the iPhone always says 10:15, and doesn't really mean anything. Or is 10:15 the time that Jobs talked about the clock functionality at MacWorld?
Fun Fact Time: iCal's Birthday (was Yesterday)
