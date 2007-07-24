Full-Size Working Halo Warthog Ready to Annihilate Adoring Fans

Thanks to Peter Jackson, New Zealanders have all the fun. Not only do they get to experience epic Lord of the Rings sites as they are recreated in the countryside, but now they get to do donuts around their flocks of sheep with Halo Warthogs. Jackson's WETA workshop recently finished building an accurate, working Warthog (machine gun and all) for their upcoming Halo 3 shorts. If you didn't catch the first trailer that debuted at E3, hit the jump to see what all the fuss is about. Though its role is limited in the opener, you can bet this labor of love will get some serious camera time in later installments. How long will it take for some crazy Kiwi to toss a bundle of hand grenades underneath one and blow himself to smithereens? [Halo 3 Warthog via Neatorama]