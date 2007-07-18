Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fujitsu Unveils World's Slimmest Waterproof Phone

fujitsu_f704i_2.jpgSometimes, you just want to talk on the phone in the pool without getting horribly electrocuted. Don't worry, bro; Fujitsu knows all about it. That's why they just unveiled the F704i, the world's slimmest waterproof phone. It's an updated version of the F703, which you may remember as yet another excuse for a cute Japanese girl to wear a bathing suit and hold a phone.

At a mere 1.8mm thick, it's a pretty impressive feat to cram what they have inside such a wee phone. In addition to be able to survive under a few feet of water for up to a half hour, it also has a music player, MicroSD card slot, 3G, 1.3-megapixel camera with image stabilization, and even a, well, bath massage program. I'll let your imagination do the walking with that last one. [RegHardware]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles