The MHY 2BS is a 2.5-inch HDD that can go for 24 hours and store up to 200GB. It also has a Serial ATA interface, runs at 5400rpm and has features in it that minimalize rotational vibration. Aimed at industrial equipment and enterprise applications, the MHY 2BS goes on sale at the end of August. [Fujitsu via Akihabara News]
Fujitsu MHY 2BS - the 2.5-Inch HDD That Loves You Long Time
