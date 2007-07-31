Fujitsu LifeBook N6460, Loaded Laptop with Blu-ray Inside Ships Stateside

It takes a lot to get us excited about a laptop, but we're pumped about this Fujitsu LifeBook N6460. We've been hearing about this laptop for a while now, but now it's finally shipping to all points in the United States. Besides that whopper 17-inch screen, it's rocking an optional Blu-ray drive inside. Its other specs aren't too shabby, either.

Its 2GHz Core 2 Duo T7300 processor can do some serious number crunching, and that ATI Mobility Radeon HD 2600 graphics chipset lets you seriously game on the plane. This mutha even has a subwoofer on board, and teamed up with its remote control, video optimization innards and 500GB of disk space ought to be enough to keep you entertained 24/7.

The basic model is around $1800, but if you add that Blu-ray drive and run up the hard drive space to 500GB, that'll cost you $2749. [Fujitsu, via PC Launches]