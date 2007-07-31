Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fujitsu LifeBook N6460, Loaded Laptop with Blu-ray Inside Ships Stateside

fujitsu_lifebook_front.jpgIt takes a lot to get us excited about a laptop, but we're pumped about this Fujitsu LifeBook N6460. We've been hearing about this laptop for a while now, but now it's finally shipping to all points in the United States. Besides that whopper 17-inch screen, it's rocking an optional Blu-ray drive inside. Its other specs aren't too shabby, either.

Its 2GHz Core 2 Duo T7300 processor can do some serious number crunching, and that ATI Mobility Radeon HD 2600 graphics chipset lets you seriously game on the plane. This mutha even has a subwoofer on board, and teamed up with its remote control, video optimization innards and 500GB of disk space ought to be enough to keep you entertained 24/7.

The basic model is around $1800, but if you add that Blu-ray drive and run up the hard drive space to 500GB, that'll cost you $2749. [Fujitsu, via PC Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles