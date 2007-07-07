Fujitsu LiberTouch Rearrangeable Keyboard

Admit it—you think that QWERTY sucks and you could do better. Well, now is your opportunity to show the world your coworkers because Fujitsu's LiberTouch keyboard allows for a complete rearrangement of the key layout. Using a little tool that we're sure you will lose, keys pop out for repositioning/throwing at people. But an even cooler feature?

The keys have adjustable resistances, allowing users to customize the tactile experience of hotkeys, numbers or even vowels. Go crazy! While the LiberTouch has no price at the moment, Fujitsu hopes to sell 12,000 units per year after its release. In the meantime, we're going to contemplate why Fujitsu named their product to resemble a 25-cent bowling alley bathroom sex lube.

[Product Page via gizmowatch]