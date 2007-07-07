Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fujitsu LiberTouch Rearrangeable Keyboard

libretouch_2_3858.jpgAdmit it—you think that QWERTY sucks and you could do better. Well, now is your opportunity to show the world your coworkers because Fujitsu's LiberTouch keyboard allows for a complete rearrangement of the key layout. Using a little tool that we're sure you will lose, keys pop out for repositioning/throwing at people. But an even cooler feature?

The keys have adjustable resistances, allowing users to customize the tactile experience of hotkeys, numbers or even vowels. Go crazy! While the LiberTouch has no price at the moment, Fujitsu hopes to sell 12,000 units per year after its release. In the meantime, we're going to contemplate why Fujitsu named their product to resemble a 25-cent bowling alley bathroom sex lube.

[Product Page via gizmowatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles